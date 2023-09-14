Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Boiler Alert! Syracuse vs Purdue preview pod with special guests!

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this special edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Welcoming Andrew Ledman and Ryan Bonaparte from Hammer and Rails / Boiler Alert
- Recapping last year’s Sickos Committee special
- Christian’s weird confidence for this game
- What can happen this year pushing this either direction
- Special teams? We love special teams
- Ryan’s awesome punting game (we need to steal this or similar, was fun)
- Predictions!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
