Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Boiler Alert! Syracuse vs Purdue preview pod with special guests!

Our friends from Hammer and Rails talked with us for a while on the upcoming game.

By Steve Haller
Purdue v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this special edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Welcoming Andrew Ledman and Ryan Bonaparte from Hammer and Rails / Boiler Alert
  • Recapping last year’s Sickos Committee special
  • Christian’s weird confidence for this game
  • What can happen this year pushing this either direction
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
  • Special teams? We love special teams
  • Ryan’s awesome punting game (we need to steal this or similar, was fun)
  • Predictions!
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

