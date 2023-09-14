Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Boiler Alert! Syracuse vs Purdue preview pod with special guests!

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this special edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Welcoming Andrew Ledman and Ryan Bonaparte from Hammer and Rails / Boiler Alert

Recapping last year’s Sickos Committee special

Christian’s weird confidence for this game

What can happen this year pushing this either direction

Special teams? We love special teams

Ryan’s awesome punting game (we need to steal this or similar, was fun)

Predictions!

