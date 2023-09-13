Syracuse vs. Purdue: how to watch, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (2-0, 0-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (1-1, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, September 16, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

Line: Syracuse is a slim 2.5 point favorite over Purdue according to DraftKings.

TV/Streaming: NBC, Peacock

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 99/XM 194

Blog: Hammer and Rails

Rivalry: 1-1, Tied

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Purdue opened the 2004 season in West Lafayette. Kyle Orton dominated with 287 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Boilermakers shut out the Orange 51-0.

Last Meeting: What started out as a pedestrian affair turned into a fourth quarter shootout. 42 of the 61 points scored in the JMA Wireless Dome came in the final 15 minutes during last season’s game. Eventually a floated back shoulder pass from Garrett Shrader found Oronde Gadsden at the pylon on the far side of the field to give Syracuse the lead with seven seconds left. The Orange held on and remained unbeaten with a 32-29 win.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 38-49) | Purdue - Ryan Walters (first year, 1-1)

Coach Bio: Walters started his college career as a quarterback at Colorado. He switched to defensive back during his freshman year. After going undrafted, Walters bounced around the college coaching ranks as a defensive backs assistant before rising to co-defensive coordinator at Missouri in 2016. He would take over the position solo in 2018. Walters then moved to Illinois in 2021 as its defensive coordinator. He was a finalist for the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top coordinator. Purdue hired Walters for the 2023 season after Jeff Brohm left for the Louisville head coaching job.

Last Year: Purdue used upsets over Minnesota and Illinois to win the Big Ten West and earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Boilermakers lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship and were blown out by LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Last Game: A massive thunderstorm halted play between Purdue and Virginia Tech for nearly five and a half hours towards the end of the first quarter. When play resumed in Blacksburg, Purdue took a 17-0 lead before Virginia Tech stormed back to tie the game at half. Both defenses held strong until Texas transfer QB Hudson Card punched in the ball from the one-yard line to give Purdue the 24-17 victory.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Purdue may not have Payne Durham any more, but his replacement at tight end is Card’s favorite target. Max Klare has 10 receptions for 86 yards so far this season.

If Syracuse Wins: We’d like to thank Fresno State for the template on how to defeat Purdue.

If Syracuse Loses: Because this game is in Indiana, somehow Keith Smart is to blame for this.

Fun Fact: Syracuse’s win over Western Michigan was the 750th win in Orange program history.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details