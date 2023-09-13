FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Purdue

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Students: 50, 844 students who are tired of your Farleigh Dickinson jokes

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Drum

What better trophy than ownership of the World’s Largest Drum? Imagine Syracuse wins and they spray paint “Cuse” across the side. Think of the heat you’d get from that. Will it fit in the equipment truck? Not our problem to worry about logistics.

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

Good thing we aren’t counting players from Carmel. Indiana here. Purdue features just one Canadian player on their roster, which is less than the Orange’s Damien Alford and Max Perricone.

Advantage: Syracuse

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Orville Redenbacher vs Marvin Lender

We’re going food with this week’s match-up. It’s really hard to argue against someone who revolutionized popcorn and we know Sean would not be happy if we promoted the notion that frozen bagels should be celebrated.

Advantage: Purdue

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #BoilerUp

A nice little variation on the “Go (Insert nickname)”.

Advantage: Purdue

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

Not sure we can top last season’s game in terms of action, but it’s primetime in front of a packed house, so expect some weirdness for sure. Syracuse comes out with some new wrinkles and gets an early lead. Purdue gets a turnover and gets back into it, but Garrett Shrader connects with Damien Alford on a long touchdown to put it away late in the fourth and that causes Noah Eagle to let a little Orange bias show.

Final Score: Syracuse 33, Purdue 21