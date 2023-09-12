Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter moves up again this week

With week two of college football behind us, the Syracuse Orange are off and running following back-to-back wins versus Colgate and Western Michigan.

More importantly: the new Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter continues to be pointing up, and really, that’s what matters more than anything.

If you recall, we rolled out the Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter for this season to carry on the legacy left behind by the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter.

As Duke’s Mayo would say, it’s got twang, and so too does this year’s Orange thus far. Syracuse shut out Colgate 65-0 and recently took care of business versus Western Michigan in a comfortable 48-7 win.

Our bowl o’meter loves the Orange, and so do the analytics. Syracuse moved up to 18th-best in ESPN’s Football Power Index and sit with a 98.5% chance to reach six wins.

Will our dream of a Duke’s Mayo bath for coach Dino Babers come to fruition? Let’s check to see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Military Bowl vs Memphis Tigers

If our luck really ran out to get some wins versus the Clemson Tigers, maybe Syracuse could take advantage of the other Tigers over 500 miles away. As an added bonus, we can’t forget Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield took over for now-Florida State coach Mike Norvell, so the FSU slander may proceed at least until the winter.

In other news, is it possible to use ESPN’s trade machine to acquire Memphis in exchange for FSU?

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs Auburn Tigers

Let’s be honest: the sponsor doesn’t stand out completely, but playing Auburn in the sixth-oldest bowl game in history is a nice way to end the season It ain’t Miami, but Syracuse gets to sneak down south to avoid the bitter winter. (Ed note: even if it means we are reminded of 1987 and have to look at Hugh Freeze)

Did you know: Syracuse holds the Gator Bowl game record for largest margin of victory (41-0 in 1996) ever versus none other than... Clemson.

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Military Bowl vs Memphis Tigers

McMurphy’s predictions falls similar to that of ESPN — a matchup versus Memphis in Annapolis. There’s definitely some great marketing potential given Syracuse’s ROTC reputation, but, Military Bowl just doesn’t sound as fun as Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

College Football News

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl vs Kansas Jayhawks

If we’re continuing the 2023 theme of “let’s reminisce beating Kansas 20 years ago,” this is a solid choice here. Plus, if the Orange are just meant to be attached to the Bad Boy Mowers brand for eternity (Bad Boy Mowers used to sponsor this bowl), might as well keep the legacy going.

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl versus UCLA Bruins

At this point, it’s just destiny at this point for Syracuse to play in a baseball park twice in the same season, huh? Last week it was Fenway Park and now we’ve got San Diego. We’d lose out on the Boston jokes in December, but that’s made up by an awesome program, a road trip out west and a job well done by Babers and company.

**************************************************************************************************

Do you have a bowl game you’d like to travel to this season? Let us know down below.