What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 2?

The local writers move the Orange up one spot to 7th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Pittsburgh and Louisville this week.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse move up 12 spots to 28th with the offense 44th (Brand!) while the defense ranks 27th. The Orange are ranked between Louisville and Wisconsin. SP+ has Purdue 61st this week (61st on offense and 67th on defense).
Syracuse moves up 9 spots in the Football Power Index to 18th between Oregon State and FPI predicts the Orange for 9 wins now and gives them an 98% chance of making a bowl game. Purdue is 59th in the FPI this week.
ESPN’s ACC columnist Andrea Adelson has Syracuse 6th this week between Wake and Louisville while David Hale has the Orange 8th again, between Louisville and Pitt. Eric Mac Lain has Syracuse 7th between Louisville and Wake.
ACC Power Rankings, Week 2— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 11, 2023
1. Florida State
2. Duke ♂️
3. Miami
4. UNC
5. Wake Forest
6. Syracuse
7. Louisville
8. Clemson ♀️
9. Pitt
10. NC State
11. Virginia Tech
12. Georgia Tech
13. Virginia
14. BC
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is at 45th this week between Air Force and Florida. Purdue is 63rd this week.
The Athletic
The Orange hold at 65th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Appalachian State and BYU. Seems to indicate that they are fully in “wait and see” mode on Syracuse right now. Purdue is 44th this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
Syracuse got nine points in this week’s Coaches Poll.
ACC Week Two Scores
Murray State 0 Louisville 56
Appalachian State 34 UNC 40
Vanderbilt 20 Wake Forest 36
James Madison 36 Virginia 35
Purdue 24 Virginia Tech 17
Holy Cross 28 Boston College 31
Notre Dame 45 NC State 24
South Carolina State 13 Georgia Tech 48
Charleston Southern 17 Clemson 66
Western Michigan 7 Syracuse 48
Texas A&M 33 Miami 48
Lafayette 7 Duke 42
Cincinnati 27 Pitt 21
Southern Miss 13 Florida State 66
ACC Week Three Schedule
Bethune Cookman vs Miami
Virginia vs Maryland
Florida State vs Boston College
Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
Louisville vs Indiana
VMI vs NC State
Northwestern vs Duke
Virginia Tech vs Rutgers
Minnesota vs UNC
Pitt vs West Virginia
Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss
Syracuse vs Purdue
Florida Atlantic vs Clemson
