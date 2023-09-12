What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 2?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange.

Syracuse.com

The local writers move the Orange up one spot to 7th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Pittsburgh and Louisville this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse move up 12 spots to 28th with the offense 44th (Brand!) while the defense ranks 27th. The Orange are ranked between Louisville and Wisconsin. SP+ has Purdue 61st this week (61st on offense and 67th on defense).

Syracuse moves up 9 spots in the Football Power Index to 18th between Oregon State and FPI predicts the Orange for 9 wins now and gives them an 98% chance of making a bowl game. Purdue is 59th in the FPI this week.

ESPN’s ACC columnist Andrea Adelson has Syracuse 6th this week between Wake and Louisville while David Hale has the Orange 8th again, between Louisville and Pitt. Eric Mac Lain has Syracuse 7th between Louisville and Wake.

ACC Power Rankings, Week 2

1. Florida State

2. Duke ‍♂️

3. Miami

4. UNC

5. Wake Forest

6. Syracuse

7. Louisville

8. Clemson ‍♀️

9. Pitt

10. NC State

11. Virginia Tech

12. Georgia Tech

13. Virginia

14. BC — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 11, 2023

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is at 45th this week between Air Force and Florida. Purdue is 63rd this week.

The Athletic

The Orange hold at 65th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Appalachian State and BYU. Seems to indicate that they are fully in “wait and see” mode on Syracuse right now. Purdue is 44th this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse got nine points in this week’s Coaches Poll.

ACC Week Two Scores

Murray State 0 Louisville 56

Appalachian State 34 UNC 40

Vanderbilt 20 Wake Forest 36

James Madison 36 Virginia 35

Purdue 24 Virginia Tech 17

Holy Cross 28 Boston College 31

Notre Dame 45 NC State 24

South Carolina State 13 Georgia Tech 48

Charleston Southern 17 Clemson 66

Western Michigan 7 Syracuse 48

Texas A&M 33 Miami 48

Lafayette 7 Duke 42

Cincinnati 27 Pitt 21

Southern Miss 13 Florida State 66

ACC Week Three Schedule

Bethune Cookman vs Miami

Virginia vs Maryland

Florida State vs Boston College

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion

Louisville vs Indiana

VMI vs NC State

Northwestern vs Duke

Virginia Tech vs Rutgers

Minnesota vs UNC

Pitt vs West Virginia

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss

Syracuse vs Purdue

Florida Atlantic vs Clemson