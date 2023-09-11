 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Orange football defeats Western Michigan, previewing Purdue

Can the Orange win a prime time road contest?

By Andrew Pregler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse beats Western Michigan, but why doesn’t this feel great?
  • Cue offensive line rant by Steve, not a bad thing
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
  • Did you know Syracuse is a top 30 SP+ team? Andy didn’t. It breaks him.
  • Is Syracuse that much better than Purdue? We’re not sure.
  • Syracuse soccer is good yay!
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...