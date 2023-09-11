Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Orange football defeats Western Michigan, previewing Purdue

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse beats Western Michigan, but why doesn’t this feel great?

Cue offensive line rant by Steve, not a bad thing

Did you know Syracuse is a top 30 SP+ team? Andy didn't. It breaks him.

Is Syracuse that much better than Purdue? We’re not sure.

Syracuse soccer is good yay!

