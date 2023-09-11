Syracuse Orange Olympic sports recap

The Syracuse Orange fall sports are starting to hit ACC competition. Let’s get to this week’s recap starting with:

Field Hockey

The Orange rallied to defeat Cornell 4-2 at home, then after a cancellation at Lafayette, they hosted UConn yesterday. Syracuse got their first shutout of the season with a 3-0 win over the Huskies. Brooke Borzymowski made two saves to record her 11th career shutout. Willemijn Boogert, Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, and Amber Coebergh were the goal scorers, with Coebergh netting the first of her career.

AHHHHHMBER!



Amber Coebergh gets her first collegiate goal on a great feed from Charlotte!#lygc x #DrivenToOrange pic.twitter.com/A44wjccAhK — Syracuse Field Hockey (@CuseFH) September 10, 2023

Syracuse will open ACC play at Duke on Friday and return home to face Wagner next Sunday.

Women’s Soccer

The offense finally broke through for the Orange at Harvard, but it wasn’t enough as Syracuse dropped a 5-2 decision. Anna Rupert and Erin Flurey scored for the Orange in the loss.

Yesterday, Syracuse played a 0-0 tie at Fairfield, leaving the squad with a 2-5-1 record on the season.

Syracuse will hit the road to play Miami on Friday.

Volleyball

Syracuse grabbed their first win of 2023 with a 3-1 decision over Cornell. Cherlin Antonio led the way with 18 kills and Zharia Harris-Waddy chipped in 6 service aces. The Orange will face Colgate, Iowa and Morgan State this week.

Men’s Soccer

Syracuse went 1-0-1 for the second week in a row. After a 1-0 win over Albany, Syracuse hosted #7 Louisville and had to settle for a 2-2 after the Cardinals got the equalizer late in the game.

The Orange face Siena at home on Tuesday and travel to face #9 Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Cross Country

Perry Mackinnon’s first-place finish led the Orange men to a win at Penn State. The Syracuse women took second. Both teams are back in action at Virginia on September 23rd.