Syracuse football: Classic uniforms for the opener

The Syracuse Orange football squad hasn’t announced any new uniform looks for the 2023 season, so it’s no surprise to see the team starting off with the classic home look.

Home in the Dome @CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Wireless Dome. pic.twitter.com/WQakpp02qr — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) August 31, 2023

We know some of you were probably hoping to see Syracuse go with the original pink and green throwback color combination, but you’ll have to keep pushing for that when Syracuse gets a new Nike template.

Our fashion analytics team will be working on the football side more this Fall so keep an eye out for more uniform and coach attire-related stats here as the season progresses.