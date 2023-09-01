A look at the Heisman Trophy odds for Syracuse football’s 2023 opponents

The Syracuse Orange kick off the season this week and right now the Orange don’t have a Heisman Trophy candidate, but they will be facing several players with strong odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

USC’s Caleb Williams is the early favorite to repeat as Heisman winner at +450. He’s well ahead of LSU’s Jayden Daniels who is +1100. After that we get into some ACC players that Syracuse will be facing off against this Fall.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis and his counterpart at Clemson, Cade Klubnik hold +1400 odds as they are expected to lead their teams to an ACC Championship face-off and a potential College Football Playoff appearance.

UNC’s Drake Maye is the next Syracuse opponent on the list as he checks in at +1800. Will Shipley is the highest non-QB ACC player at +6000 while the next ACC QB’s listed, Miami’s Tyler van Dyke (+10000) and Duke’s Riley Leonard (+15000), would only face the Orange in an ACC title game.

Other Syracuse opponents listed are Florida State WR Johnny WIlson and RB Trey Benson are at +15000 along with Pitt’s new QB Phil Jurkovec. NC State QB Brennan Armstrong (+20000) and Louisville QB Jack Plummer (+30000) are the only other ACC players with odds listed.

Could Garrett Shrader or Oronde Gadsden II get onto this list with fast starts? It’s always a longshot for non-quarterbacks these days, but we’ll keep an eye on the list as the season progresses.

