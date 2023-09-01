Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Colgate

Finally the Syracuse Orange have come back to the JMA Wireless Dome. The 2023 season kicks off tomorrow afternoon so let’s get to our predictions:

Max: Syracuse 38, Colgate 10

No shocker here. The Orange’s offensive line has the height and weight to easily overpower the Raiders’ defensive front, paving the way for LeQuint Allen. Garrett Shrader will ease back into action following his arm injury with two first-half touchdown passes, giving SU a 21-point lead at the break. Colgate will add a touchdown in garbage time, making the game look closer than it actually was.

Mike: Syracuse 42, Colgate 9

Even with a very basic playbook, the Orange will have zero issues finding plenty of wide-open space. Shrader doesn’t unleash the deep ball at all (nor does he need to) but is perfectly fine hitting targets over the middle of the field. Three offensive touchdowns along with a pick-six put the game away early, and all three backup quarterbacks get some reps in to close things out.

Dom: Syracuse 41, Colgate 7

Going with the flow here, it would take a disaster for the Orange to lose this one or even barely scrap by the Raiders. Syracuse has fully taken command of this series with 11 straight double-digit demolitions dating back to the fifties, and the Orange haven’t allowed Colgate to get more than seven points in the last three matchups. Getting some quality first half reps in with Shrader, Allen and company coupled with some surprise performances off the bench will be the dominant theme for this sure-fire win.

Christian: Syracuse 55, Colgate 7

Colgate is probably better than some of the FCS teams Syracuse has faced in recent time, but I weirdly might get worried if the Orange can’t break 40 points. Unless the teams agree to go to running clock in the second half, this iteration of Syracuse should have no problem running up the score against its Central New York foes.

Steve: Syracuse 48, Colgate 3

As expected, not a contest. Dino learns his lesson and actually rests the starters in the second half. Dare I say even the third quarter. The Orange should be able to put up points at will. Get the skill guys into a rhythm and let the line feel themselves out and waltz to a win in the Battle for CNY.

Kevin: Syracuse 51, Colgate 10

I would expect Syracuse to attack through the air to start this game. A lot of short, quick passes as Garrett Shrader develops a rhythm with his wide receivers. After the Orange get up 20, the offense turns to a lot of running plays from a number of different backs as Dino Babers shuffles the offensive line combinations. The defense gets into the act with a scoop and score and the fans in attendance get to see a lot of the touchdown light show.

Those are our predictions, now it’s your turn.