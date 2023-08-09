Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange in the PLL update

The Premier Lacrosse League’s regular season is now seven weeks old and heading towards the final three weeks to close out August before the playoffs in September.

How are our favorite former Syracuse Orange players fairing in the pros this summer? Let’s dive in and take a look:

Tucker Dordevic — Whipsnakes

In his rookie season, Tucker’s been the most productive ‘Cuse alum in the league.

Through seven games, his 20 points tie him for 15th in the PLL. Furthermore, his 4 2-point goals tie him for first in the entire league as he’s already proven himself one of the best outside shooters in the game. His 44% from distance is the best percentage in the league for a player with more than four shots from deep.

Add all that up and it’s easy to see why he was (unfortunately) the only former Orange player in the All-Star Game earlier this summer.

Cole Kirst — Redwoods

Continuing the theme of rookie success, Cole’s been having a surprisingly standout season for the Redwoods.

The third round pick has exploded since the All-Star break with eight points (seven goals) in two games, the most on the team in that time frame. On the season, he’s leading the ‘Woods midfield in both points (11) and goals (9) despite the fact that he’s only played in four of the team’s seven games. They might want to throw him on the game day roster a little more frequently.

.@cole_kirst from absolutely no angle



That’s two weeks in a row with a hat trick pic.twitter.com/qLHnUTlvQl — Redwoods Lacrosse Club (@PLLRedwoods) August 6, 2023

That's a midfield, by the way, that includes Jules Heningburg, Charlie Bertrand, Nakeie Montgomery, Sergio Perkovic, and (until a few days ago) Myles Jones. That’s quite a list for Cole to be sitting atop.

Brendan Curry — Atlas

Brendan’s been a consistent presence in the Atlas offense this season, playing in six of their seven games and sitting sixth on the team with nine points on five goals and four assists. In a stacked offense, he’s been making the most of his fairly limited scoring chances; he’s shooting 50% on the season with five goals on just 10 shots.

Like Cole, he’s been especially good since the All-Star break with five points in his last two games. Brendan’s done well to carve out a role for himself on one of the most loaded offenses in the league.

The perfect photo doesn’t exi….



Brendan Curry snipe Eric Law celly pic.twitter.com/I8or8Y2ZnH — Atlas Lacrosse Club (@PLLAtlas) July 29, 2023

Brett Kennedy — Whipsnakes

Kennedy started the season with Chaos, the team that drafted him in the first round last year. But due to a glut of defenders, they released him and he got picked up by the Whips.

He’s only played in three games for them this season, most recently two weeks ago, but he’s been very productive in limited time for them. Playing back at his more natural LSM, Brett’s got seven ground balls and four caused turnovers in his three games.

His 1.3 caused turnovers per game ranks him up among the league leaders in that category.

Peter Dearth — Atlas

The third year SSDM has been one of Altas’ primary shorties in his brief pro career, and this year is no different. Dearth’s played in five games this season, although he’s been out of the lineup the last two weeks.

When he’s played, he’s been quite good, surrendering very little from his individual matchups on the season. Elsewhere on the stat sheet, he’s grabbed nine ground balls and one caused turnover.

Drake Porter — Atlas

Rounding out the Orange on the Atlas roster is second year goalie Drake Porter. Drake is the team’s backup to Jack Concannon in goal, but he’s appeared in two games this season, including starting the final game before the All-Star break.

He made 12 saves against 15 goals against in that game, and has 17 saves and a 43.6 save percentage so far this season.

When you look up the definition of “ ,” this is what you see



Nine first half saves for @drakeporter33 in his first pro start #GoBulls pic.twitter.com/YEQ4WTsMrz — Atlas Lacrosse Club (@PLLAtlas) July 19, 2023

Elsewhere, Alex Simmons is on the Chaos roster but has yet to appear in a game in his rookie season. At the moment, he’s listed on the league’s official injured reserve as part of the PUP list.

Jakob Phaup started the season on Cannons’ roster, but is currently in the player pool after getting released earlier this season. It’s a weird time to be a FOGO in pro lacrosse at the moment.