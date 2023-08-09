Syracuse football: TE Steven Mahar out for season with torn ACL

Syracuse Orange football has entered the second full week of training camp as they prepare for what is hopefully another winning season in 2023. While there is a lot to be excited about with this group, one ugly constant from last year has already made an appearance again.

Junior TE Steven Mahar Jr. was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered last week in practice. Dino Babers confirmed the injury in his press conference on Tuesday. Here’s the full clip for those interested - Mahar comes up around two minutes in.

While this isn’t an earth-shattering loss for SU (Mahar has played exclusively on special teams so far), it might be a bad omen for more of the same bad luck befalling ‘Cuse in the future.

On the bright side, one of 2022’s biggest injuries is progressing towards a return. While there’s no direct timetable on LB Stefon Thompson, he’s been practicing in a green no-contact jersey since camp began.

Thompson tore his ACL in the season opener against Louisville, along with FB Chris Elmore. Garrett Williams also suffered the same injury later in the year. Syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker spoke with Stefon on Friday, and he says he’s on track to be ready for the opening kickoff against Colgate.

A healthy Thompson will be crucial to a successful defense this year. With Mikel Jones off to the NFL, he and Marlowe Wax will be counted on as both tackle leaders and team generals. The LB core behind them has some experience but is mostly unproven in starting roles.

Meanwhile, DL Terry Lockett says he is back to 100% after also missing a good chunk of 2022. He’s been wearing a normal white jersey and working out with the rest of the defense through the first couple practices.