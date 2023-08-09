Get to Know Your Orange Man: #29, DB Berry Buxton III

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Berry Buxton III

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’2

Weight: 205 lbs

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

High School/College: Olympian/Santa Barbara City College

2022 stats: He played in two games and made a pair of tackles for the Vaqueros. In 2021, Buxton made 21 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups in nine contests.

2023 projections: Buxton’s versatility and 6’2 frame make him an intriguing option for the Orange at both safety and cornerback. With two starters gone to the transfer portal, Buxton has a great opportunity to contribute in his first year in orange and blue.

How’d he get here?: Committed to the Syracuse Orange just two days after his visit back in May.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247Sports. No rating from rivals or ESPN.

Money quote: In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Buxton was also drawn to SU by its strong academic curriculum, a total a win-win situation. He’s also got his priorities in the right place.

“Getting a top tier private education while also playing football is at the top. Being here,I will have plenty of support to complete my bachelor’s and master’s. I see myself learning everything I need to be able to get to the league here. I was also drawn into the feeling of family and loyalty that I could feel here between all the coaches, players, GAs and even around campus.”

Twitter feed: @Berry_Buxton

Instagram feed: @berrybuxton_

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Buxton will definitely bring some swagger to the Orange this year. Here’s him sporting several fresh outfits over in Cali.

Interesting nugget o’interest: We hope Berry bought a rainjacket and snowshoes before moving to the ‘Cuse. The average annual precipitation in San Diego is 12 inches, over two feet less than Syracuse’s 38.47 inches per year.

Let’s get a look at ya: First-year highlights at SBCC.