Get to Know Your Orange Man: #32, WR Nick Armentano

Name: Nick Armentano
Position: Wide Receiver
Year: Freshman
Height: 5’8
Weight: 171 lbs
Hometown: Westport, Conn.
High School: Staples/IMG Academy
2022 stats: Won a National Championship with IMG in his postgraduate year. Set school records at Staples with 100 receptions, 1,925 yards and 23 touchdowns. First team All-FCIAC and Fairfield County Scholar Athlete.
2023 projections: Armentano enters a stacked wide receiver room as a preferred walk-on. Expect him to get the reps in camp, but taking a redshirt year is a strong possibility.
How’d he get here?: Committed to the Syracuse Orange back in May. He previously visited UConn, according to his Twitter.
Proud to announce my commitment to play football at Syracuse. Thanks to everyone who helped me get here. Beyond blessed! @roywittke @CoachBabersCuse @CoachRichieMize @CoachBehrends @Coach_Chung61 pic.twitter.com/Cjpd5rIsJ0— Nicholas Armentano (@NicholasArmen10) May 16, 2023
Twitter feed: @NicholasArmen10
Instagram feed: @nickarmentano
Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: The wideout is also an avid skier. Here’s him hitting the slopes with a couple of buddies in the Centennial State last year.
Interesting nugget o’interest: Former Orange standout Andre Cisco also took the same route from IMG to the ‘Cuse. Maybe the NFL’s in store for Armentano down the line?
Let’s get a look at ya: Career highlights in his four seasons for the Wreckers.
