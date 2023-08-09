Get to Know Your Orange Man: #32, WR Nick Armentano

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Nick Armentano

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Freshman

Height: 5’8

Weight: 171 lbs

Hometown: Westport, Conn.

High School: Staples/IMG Academy

2022 stats: Won a National Championship with IMG in his postgraduate year. Set school records at Staples with 100 receptions, 1,925 yards and 23 touchdowns. First team All-FCIAC and Fairfield County Scholar Athlete.

2023 projections: Armentano enters a stacked wide receiver room as a preferred walk-on. Expect him to get the reps in camp, but taking a redshirt year is a strong possibility.

How’d he get here?: Committed to the Syracuse Orange back in May. He previously visited UConn, according to his Twitter.

Twitter feed: @NicholasArmen10

Instagram feed: @nickarmentano

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: The wideout is also an avid skier. Here’s him hitting the slopes with a couple of buddies in the Centennial State last year.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Former Orange standout Andre Cisco also took the same route from IMG to the ‘Cuse. Maybe the NFL’s in store for Armentano down the line?

Let’s get a look at ya: Career highlights in his four seasons for the Wreckers.