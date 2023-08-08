Get to Know Your Orange Man: #38, LB Josiah Jeffery

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Josiah Jeffrey

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 220 lbs.

Hometown: Greenwood, SC

High School: Greenwood

2023 projections: While the LB room isn’t exactly loaded with proven talent behind the ones, Jeffery is one of four freshman at the position. His first looks should be on special teams, and anything beyond that probably won’t come until 2024.

How’d he get here?: Jeffery had offers from App State, Coastal Carolina, and several DII schools but chose the Orange.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars, expect for Rivals who only gave two.

Money quote: JoJo bought in to Dino Babers’s Ohana mindset

“They treated me like family... I feel like the team is great and going to shock a lot of people around the country, especially with the new group coming in.”

Twitter: @JosiahJeffery8

Instagram: @getlive8_

Post of wonder: Behind the scenes on photo day

Interesting nugget o’interest: After the unexpected loss of his mother in 2020, Jeffery considered it his responsibility to not give up and instead serve as an inspiration to others pursuing college.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s why JoJo was voted Region 1 AAAA Player of the Year