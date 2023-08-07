Get to Know Your Orange Man: #48, LB Jack Oberhofer

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Name: Jack Oberhofer

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 215 lbs

Hometown: Glen Ellyn, IL

High School/Previous College: Glenbard West

2022 stats: Flexed between linebacker and running back during his days in high school, where he earned two spots on the all-conference team and the academic all-state team.

2023 projections: Oberhofer enters this season as a walk-on who does boast a decent blend of power and speed, but he’ll obviously need some time to develop at the linebacker spot with refining his on-the-field skills. Oberhofer might get some reps early against teams like Colgate and Western Michigan, but fall into a scout reserve option the rest of the way.

How’d he get here?: Oberhofer joined Syracuse as a player walk-on, but did receive an offer from Western Illinois.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ranking on any of the major sites.

Money quote: When in doubt, team always come first for Oberhofer:

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: Always an added bonus to bring someone in who can play on both sides of the ball and make an impact:

.@JackOberhofer ran for two TDs, and was a leader of a @HitterFootball defense that held @DGNFootball without a first down for nearly three quarters as the Hilltoppers bounced back from their first loss with a 28-21 win. @jwelge96's story:https://t.co/vAwCH0b08l. @tai_korey — My Suburban Life - Shaw Local (@MySuburbanLife) October 9, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Oberhofer becomes the first Orange from Glenbard West since Wes Hoeh in 2021.

