The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Andy and Christian talk realignment, and Andy argues for the ACC being patient as actually a good thing.

Where is this all going in terms of oversaturation and tv availability?

What’s the deal with the New New Big East?

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)

(Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase) We talk and speculate on Garrett Shrader’s elbow injury and his “pitch count” for his return.

We have a real QB backup battle supported by the pitch count on Shrader which is probably the most interesting competition in camp.

Stefon Thompson’s still injured. Is this bad for the Orange? Or is this Very Bad for the Orange?

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.