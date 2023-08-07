 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Realignment Chaos is back!

Oh and football camp opened.

By Andrew Pregler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Andy and Christian talk realignment, and Andy argues for the ACC being patient as actually a good thing.
  • Where is this all going in terms of oversaturation and tv availability?
  • What’s the deal with the New New Big East?
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
  • We talk and speculate on Garrett Shrader’s elbow injury and his “pitch count” for his return.
  • We have a real QB backup battle supported by the pitch count on Shrader which is probably the most interesting competition in camp.
  • Stefon Thompson’s still injured. Is this bad for the Orange? Or is this Very Bad for the Orange?
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...