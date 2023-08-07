The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Andy and Christian talk realignment, and Andy argues for the ACC being patient as actually a good thing.
- Where is this all going in terms of oversaturation and tv availability?
- What’s the deal with the New New Big East?
- We talk and speculate on Garrett Shrader’s elbow injury and his “pitch count” for his return.
- We have a real QB backup battle supported by the pitch count on Shrader which is probably the most interesting competition in camp.
- Stefon Thompson’s still injured. Is this bad for the Orange? Or is this Very Bad for the Orange?
