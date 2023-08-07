Get to Know Your Orange Man: #46, LS Tom Callahan

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,

Name: Tom Callahan

Position: Long Snapper

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 236 lbs

Hometown: Roseland NJ

High School/Previous College: Seton Hall Prep/Fordham

2022 Stats: Played in twelve games for Fordham and made two tackles. Named to Phil Steele’s First-Team All-Patriot League as the long-snapper. Over his career for the Rams, he forced two fumbles.

2023 projections: Callahan is going to challenge for the starting long-snapper role after transferring from Fordham with two years of starting experience.

How’d he get here?: Had offers from Ball State and Iowa State after entering the portal.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Ranked 15th in his class in Sandusky, Ohio by Auto Parts Sales Monthly

Twitter feed: @tomcallahan57

Instagram feed: @tomcallahan57

Twitter/Instagram posts of wonder: Helicopters are indeed cool.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Played his high school football for Vito Campanile, brother of Syracuse assistant Nunzio Campanile

Let’s get a look at ya: Recruit reel