Get to Know Your Orange Man: #46, LS Tom Callahan

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.
We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,
Name: Tom Callahan
Position: Long Snapper
Year: Redshirt Junior
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 236 lbs
Hometown: Roseland NJ
High School/Previous College: Seton Hall Prep/Fordham
2022 Stats: Played in twelve games for Fordham and made two tackles. Named to Phil Steele’s First-Team All-Patriot League as the long-snapper. Over his career for the Rams, he forced two fumbles.
2023 projections: Callahan is going to challenge for the starting long-snapper role after transferring from Fordham with two years of starting experience.
How’d he get here?: Had offers from Ball State and Iowa State after entering the portal.
Interesting nugget o’interest: Played his high school football for Vito Campanile, brother of Syracuse assistant Nunzio Campanile
Let’s get a look at ya: Recruit reel
