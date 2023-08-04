Get to Know Your Orange Man: #53, OL Ted Olsen

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

We now turn our attention to the new arrivals. Next up,

Name: Ted Olsen

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 285 lbs

Hometown: Palos Verde Estates, CA

High School: Palos Verdes / IMG Academy

2023 projections: Olsen brings added value as a long-snapper, but he’s likely to spend his first season on the scout team.

How’d he get here?: Had an offer from Elon University but chose to walk on at Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Was rated 3-stars by Rubio Long Snapping

Twitter feed: @tedolsen70

Instagram feed: @tedolsen70

Twitter/Instagram posts of wonder: We are all for family moments on the Dome.

Interesting nugget o’interest: In case you didn’t pick up from the photo above, Ted’s older sister McKenzie is a midfielder on the Syracuse women’s lacrosse squad.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl highlight time