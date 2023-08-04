Get to Know Your Orange Man: #50, OL J’onre Reed

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: J’Onre Reed

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Junior

Height: 6’3

Weight: 317 lbs

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High School/College: Eisenhower/ Hutchinson Community College (JUCO)

2022 stats: Played in four games for Hutchinson, who appeared in the NJCAA National Championship Game. He earned NJCAA Second Team All-American honors.

2023 projections: Reed enters camp as the backup center behind Josh Ilaoa. The newcomer’s extreme physicality could earn him opportunity for playing time this fall.

How’d he get here?: Chose the Syracuse Orange over offers from 10 other programs, including Missouri State, Charlotte and Arkansas State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from ESPN and 247Sports.

Money quote: The presence of star running back LeQuint Allen heavily influenced Reed’s decision to join the Orange. The big man saw similarities in how they practiced and their behavior.

“LeQuint Allen. Him. That was why. I haven’t seen a running back like that ever,” Reed said. “Having somebody like that to toss the ball behind, why wouldn’t you want to block a guy for him?”

Twitter feed: @GoGettaReed

Instagram feed: @gogetta.reed

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: After exploring his social media posts, you can tell the big man likes to play football. But when you see him posted up in front of the Syracuse airport code, you know he’s a true Orange man.

Interesting nugget o’interest: A handful of NFL players passed through the halls of Hutchinson CC, including Alvin Kamara, Cordarrelle Patterson and Gerald Everett.

Let’s get a look at ya: Check out his midseason highlights for the Blue Dragons last season.