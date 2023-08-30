Syracuse men’s soccer: Orange hold onto #1 spot

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team has keep their momentum going through the first two games of the 2023 season. Yesterday, Syracuse remained at the #1 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll, marking the first time the program has been in that position in a regular season poll.

After taking care of Binghamton 3-0, the Orange have opened the season with back-to-back clean sheets and new keeper Jason Smith has only had to face two shots on goal in 180 minutes.

On the offensive side, Lorenzo Boselli has led the way with three goals, which earned him a spot on the College Soccer News Team of the Week. The senior’s strong early play has featured him using his head to cash in some quality crosses.

It's always a good day when Boselli gets a header.



Catch the end of the game: https://t.co/6NoAdU5XdM pic.twitter.com/gvcvBG8GfM — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) August 29, 2023

The Orange will head down to #20 Penn State for a Friday night battle with the Nittany Lions. Game starts at 7 and will be featured on the Big Ten Network. This will be a tough test for the revamped Syracuse crew as they look to stay on top of the polls.