Syracuse vs. Colgate: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (0-0, 0-0) vs. Colgate Raiders (0-0, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, September 2, 4:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Line: Our friends at DraftKings don’t have a line for the game just yet, but you can check out all of the other college football game odds for this weekend by clicking the link here.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 113/XM 194

Rivalry: 31-31-5, Tied

Current Streak: 16, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Colgate met for the first time in 1891, in what was only the third year that Syracuse fielded a football team. Colgate took the win 22-16.

Last Meeting: Eric Dungey threw for 355 passing yards and two touchdowns. 210 of those yards and one of those touchdowns went to Amba Etta-Tawo, who introduced himself to Syracuse fans with a bang as the Orange won in 2016 by a score of 33-7. That game was the first under Dino Babers.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 36-49) | Colgate - Stan Dakosty (third year, 8-14)

Coach Bio: Dakosty played his college football at Colgate for two years before an injury ended his playing career early. He stayed with the program as a student assistant for two years before taking his first official assistant job with D-III Amherst. After two years there, Dakosty returned to Colgate, where he’s been on the staff since 2007. He was named associate head coach in 2017 and took over as head coach in 2021. Dakosty led Colgate to a 5-1 conference record and a second place finish in the Patriot League in his first year in charge of the Raiders.

Last Year: Colgate couldn’t replicate its success that it had in 2021 as the Raiders finished with a 2-4 conference record and tied for fourth in the Patriot League in 2022.

Last Game: Colgate’s 2022 season ended with a 52-38 loss to No. 21 Fordham on the road. Fordham had 725 total yards of offense as opposed to Colgate’s 425 yards.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Because we’re online Syracuse fans, we stan punters. Colgate’s punter Shelby Pruett earned first-team All-Patriot League honors last year with 11 punts traveling over 50 yards.

If Syracuse Wins: QUICK CHECK FOR INJURIES… no injuries? Good.

If Syracuse Loses: QUICK CHECK FOR INJURIES… no injuries? WHAT HAPPENED?

Fun Fact: Syracuse is a perfect 20-0 against FCS foes.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.