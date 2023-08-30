FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Colgate

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Colgate Raiders

Location: Hamilton, NY

Students: 3,152 students who won’t hesitate to remind you that Colgate has won two straight men’s basketball games over the Orange

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Pulled Pork Platter

That’s right. We’ve got some great BBQ in the 315 and close to these campuses. It doesn’t matter if you prefer Ray Brothers, Dinosaur, Bull and Bear or Limp Lizard. Put them all on one big platter to feed the winning team.

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

Colgate comes to town with two players from the other side of the St. Lawrence which matches the Orange’s duo of Damien Alford and Max Perricone.

Advantage: Push

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Steve Burke vs Chris Licht

This week we look at two communications executives. Burke is Chairman of NBC Universal and Licht was the former head of CNN.

Advantage: Colgate because current boss beats former boss.

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoGate

Looks like another year without a hashtag. On the plus side, Twitter might not last a lot longer.

Advantage: Colgate

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

The Raiders make the drive down Route 20 to collect a big paycheck for the Athletic Department. When you think about, the Orange are probably helping them pay Matt Langel’s contract with this game....

Sorry, to make things better, this one isn’t close for long. The Orange get three touchdowns in the first quarter and the new students get a lot of celebrating in before the dining halls close. We see a lot of new players take the field for their Syracuse debuts and when the sun sets, it’s Syracuse shutting down the Colgate three-point attack.

Final Score: Syracuse 73, Colgate 10