Syracuse Football: A look at Orange alums on NFL rosters after cut-down day

The NFL roster cut-down day brought mixed news for former Syracuse Orange players. While there is still over a week until the regular season starts, here are the Syracuse players who landed spots on the 53-man rosters:

Matthew Bergeron- Atlanta Falcons (Starting RG)

Andre Cisco- Jacksonville Jaguars (Starting S)

Nolan Cooney- Arizona Cardinals (Starting P)

Riley Dixon- Denver Broncos (Starting P)

Zaire Franklin- Indianapolis Colts (Starting LB)

Kinglsey Jonathan- Buffalo Bills (Backup DE)

Chandler Jones- Las Vegas Raiders (Starting LB)

Ifeatu Melifonwu- Detroit Lions (Backup CB)

Sean Tucker- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RB2)

It’s great to see more recent Syracuse players finding their way onto rosters and it might not be long before two rookies are in starting roles. Congratulations to this group and we hope they find success this season.

The news wasn’t as good for former Orange who were part of the roster cuts. They will now go on waivers and could either be picked up by other teams or return to join the practice squad for the teams they were with in camp.

Chris Slayton - waived by Green Bay Packers

Mikel Jones- waived by Los Angeles Chargers

Trill Williams- waived by Miami Dolphins

Tommy DeVito- waived by New York Giants

Trishton Jackson- waived by Minnesota Vikings

We’ll keep an eye out to see if these players land in another spot over the next couple of weeks.