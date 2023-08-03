Get to Know Your Orange Man: #57, OL Trevion Mack

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is…

Name: Trevion Mack

Position: Offensive Lineman

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 305 lbs.

Hometown: Moundsview, MN

High School: Irondale

2023 projections: Mack played as both a guard and a tackle in high school, but highlights show him a bit more on the outside. Ideally, he’ll redshirt, but considering offensive line was one of the thinnest position groups in the spring, don’t completely rule out him seeing the field this fall.

How’d he get here?: Mack originally committed to Northern Illinois in August, then he flipped to SU on national signing day in December. He also had a PWO offer from Minnesota and a few DII scholarship opportunities.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars, except for Rivals who again went with only two. #13 prospect from Minnesota according to On3.

Twitter: @TrevionMack30

Instagram: @612.tremack_75

Post of wonder: Some great PR if “New York’s College Team” ever makes a comeback.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Mack got to finish his high school career by playing in the Minnesota State All-Star Game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Let’s get a look at ya: The land of 10,000 blocks