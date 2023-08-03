Get to Know Your Orange Man: #69, OL Jayden Bass

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is…

Name: Jayden Bass

Position: Offensive Lineman

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 309 lbs.

Hometown: Springfield, MA

High School: Springfield Central

2023 projections: Bass will likely play tackle at SU, and with uncertainty on the right side, both in this year and beyond, it may not take him long to rise up the depth chart. I’d still expect a redshirt this fall as he gets adjusted to college competition and builds a little more muscle.

How’d he get here?: Had official visits with Syracuse and UConn before wisely choosing the Orange. Also had offers from the academies as well as Buffalo, UMass, Temple, and elsewhere - in-state Boston College was notably not on that list, but we’re happy to capitalize on that oversight.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from everyone except Rivals, who lowered him to two. Number 8 prospect in the state of Massachusetts by On3.

Money quote: Bass got his SU offer during Dino’s 2022 summer camp and vowed that it was just his beginning.

“I was shocked and very happy because I’ve been working for this for a long time,” Bass said. “And I finally got it. Definitely a great, amazing experience. Definitely a lot more work to do.”

Twitter: @jayden_bass

Instagram: @cbg_jayden

Post of wonder: Think Jayden’s a Pulp or No Pulp kind of guy?

Interesting nugget o’interest: Central was a MIAA Division 1 powerhouse during Jayden’s entire high school career. The Golden Eagles made it to the state finals four seasons in a row (2020 was canceled by COVID), winning the first three before finally falling just short of another title last season.

Let’s get a look at ya: Who doesn’t love pancakes?