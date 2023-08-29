TNIAAM Reacts: How many games will Syracuse Football win in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Brace yourself, ‘Cuse Nation: we’re less than week away from the start of football season. Hip-hip, hooray!

This week’s survey will yet again hone in on all-things football as the kick-off for Syracuse’s 2023 season takes place Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome versus the Colgate Raiders. The Orange have won 16 games in a row versus the Raiders. Can coach Dino Babers and company make it 17 straight versus Colgate?

Speaking of Babers, one question on the mind of most fans is how long will the starters play - most notably starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, who underwent a procedure in his throwing arm following the end of the 2022 season. Will Shrader play solely in the first half or get some additional reps after halftime?

If there’s a blowout, will part of that stem from a touchdown score from the Orange’s defense or special teams?

Lastly, the talk of TNIAAM town last week centered on predicting Syracuse’s final record for the 2023 season. The Orange are looking for consecutive winning seasons for the first time in the Babers era. Syracuse’s current over/under win total line sits at 6.5, per DraftKings. The entire TNIAAM football staff project the Orange to end up between six and eight wins in our final season projections. How many games do you think Syracuse will win this season?

