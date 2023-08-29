NunesMagician is now on Instagram, Threads, and TikTok

We hope that Syracuse Orange fans have enjoyed reading our content on this site, and while that’s certainly not going anywhere, we also want to expand into other media.

NunesMagician has traditionally operated on Facebook and Twitter, but we realize that those platforms are not the only way to reach ‘Cuse fans of all ages.

That’s why beginning this season, we are launching three new social media pages. First is TikTok, which I’ll primarily be running. There we’ll be sharing a variety of short videos, ranging from flashbacks and achievements to coach & player interviews, gameday coverage, fan interactions, podcast bytes, and more.

@nunesmagician It's Troy Nunes Days until 'Cuse Football kicks off the 2023 season! There's no better time to relive how we got our namesake from this late TD pass. From Syracuse at Auburn, September 28, 2002. ♬ original sound - NunesMagician.com - NunesMagician.com

Our most consistent and most followed account so far is Twitter, but with the recent changes to that site (including posts with external links getting significantly less exposure), an alternative that could offer a similar experience is Threads. This isn’t a perfect solution yet but it should act as a space for the same style of posts you’d previously expect to see from the blue bird.

Finally, there’s Instagram. Along with some overlap from our TikTok, this is where we’d like to share some of the more fan-oriented content from gamedays. Maybe some of you would be interested in sending in your pics from inside the Dome or on the road?

And as always, we’re open to any suggestions you might have on how we can get the most out of these new mediums, so please leave them below.