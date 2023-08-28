Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The big Syracuse Orange football season preview!

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

It’s still the Carrier Dome, goddamnit

SEASON PREVIEW! What’s your optimism level for this season? Shocker, we have a pessimist, an optimistic, and a realist! Naturally, we start with the offensive line.

We run through the schedule, and Andy tries to talk you into an eight win ‘Cuse.

We talk Dino Babers' future at Syracuse and why it's so unclear.

We’re talking crazy hypotheticals of what a Dino extension could look like.

Prediction time!

What do we want to see this Saturday vs Colgate?

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!