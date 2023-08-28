Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The big Syracuse Orange football season preview!

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- It’s still the Carrier Dome, goddamnit
- SEASON PREVIEW! What’s your optimism level for this season? Shocker, we have a pessimist, an optimistic, and a realist! Naturally, we start with the offensive line.
- We run through the schedule, and Andy tries to talk you into an eight win ‘Cuse.
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
- We talk Dino Babers’ future at Syracuse and why it’s so unclear.
- We’re talking crazy hypotheticals of what a Dino extension could look like.
- Prediction time!
- What do we want to see this Saturday vs Colgate?
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from Apple Podcasts (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Depth Chart means season preview!
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Fall ball and joining the ACC
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Realignment Chaos is back!
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Boeheim Army Preview
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: LeQuint Allen is back, what does this mean?
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
Loading comments...