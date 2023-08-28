 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The big Syracuse Orange football season preview!

ITS FOOTBAWWWWWL SZN

By Andrew Pregler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Florida State v Syracuse Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • It’s still the Carrier Dome, goddamnit
  • SEASON PREVIEW! What’s your optimism level for this season? Shocker, we have a pessimist, an optimistic, and a realist! Naturally, we start with the offensive line.
  • We run through the schedule, and Andy tries to talk you into an eight win ‘Cuse.
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
  • We talk Dino Babers’ future at Syracuse and why it’s so unclear.
  • We’re talking crazy hypotheticals of what a Dino extension could look like.
  • Prediction time!
  • What do we want to see this Saturday vs Colgate?
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...