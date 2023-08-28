Syracuse Orange weekly round-up for last week of August

The Syracuse Orange 23-24 season has gotten off to some mixed results to start. As we get things situated in terms of coverage for the year, we will provide some weekly recaps of the Orange Olympic teams. Let’s get started with

Field Hockey

The Lynn Farquhar era got off to a rousing start this weekend. Syracuse defeated Sacred Heart 6-1 on Saturday and then came back yesterday to rout Vermont 9-1. The #8 Orange saw Charlotte de Vries notch her 100th career point as Farquhar got her 1st victory as Syracuse head coach.

In Sunday’s win, both Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and Pieke van de Pas tallied five points. Each earned their 1st career hat tricks while also adding two assists.

The Orange return home to host Monmouth on Friday afternoon.

Women’s Soccer

Syracuse dropped a 2-1 decision to Auburn last week but they bounced back to defeat Binghamton 2-1 last night on a goal from Kendyl Lauher. The Orange are now 2-2 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to face UMass.

A great way to start off senior night



: https://t.co/PblSMvNgq2 pic.twitter.com/vroedd7u8Z — Syracuse Women's Soccer (@CuseWSOC) August 27, 2023

Volleyball

Not the start the Orange wanted on the court. Syracuse dropped all three match at the Albany Invitational, failing to win a set in the process. Ariana Joubert led the Orange in kills while Victoria Sierzant tallied 54 assists and 4 service aces.

Syracuse is back in action next weekend at a tournament hosted by Michigan State.

Men’s Soccer

After raising the National Championship banner, the Orange took care of Providence 2-0 to open their season. Lorenzo Boselli scored both goals and Utah Valley transfer Jason Smith recorded the clean sheet in his first Syracuse start.

The Orange host Binghamton tonight at 7 on the ACC Network.