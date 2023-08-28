Syracuse MBB recruiting: Orange will have some big-name visitors this Fall

The Adrian Autry era of Syracuse Orange men’s basketball has yet to tip-off but Autry’s staff is engaged with some big-time recruits.

Five-star SG Jalil Bethea has narrowed his list to five schools and he’ll be visiting Syracuse next month. Bethea’s other finalists are Villanova, Kansas, Miami and Alabama. He’s a consensus top-20 player in the 2024 class and with plays like this you can see why the Orange are making a big push to bring him from Archbishop Wood to the JMA Dome.

Jalil Bethea windmill slam ‼️



The SLAM Summer Classic is live in the NBA App!



: https://t.co/rrdQfp9U4z

Class of 2025 recruit Kiyan Anthony will also be returning to Syracuse for an official visit this fall. Anthony has yet to set a date, but in addition to the Orange he’ll be visiting Florida State, Indiana and Michigan. He’s rated the top recruit in New York in his class and obviously Syracuse would like to land the legacy recruit.

TALK YOUR SHIT KIYAN ️



Ep. 5 of Kiyan Anthony’s show just dropped



WATCH NOW ➡️https://t.co/eptvGcv7vH

Another highly-ranked 2025 NY recruit just received an offer from Syracuse over the weekend. Nigel James will be teaming with Kiyan this season for Long Island Lutheran so it will be easy for the Orange staff to keep tabs on both players.

The Syracuse staff also extended offers to 2025 PG Keyshaun Tillery, a three-star out of New Hampton School, 2025 three-star Matt Gilhool, a 6’10 forward out of Penn Charter and 2026 PG Anthony Brown from Paul VI high school in Virginia.

I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Syracuse I want thank Coach Autry and the rest of the Syracuse coaching staff #GOCUSE pic.twitter.com/O3Efs0VzUT — Anthony Brown (@antbrown0_) August 27, 2023

Update: Add one more 2026 offer and unofficial visitor for this Fall- Deron Rippey, guard from New Hampshire.