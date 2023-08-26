2023 ACC Football Championship odds

While the Syracuse Orange and their ACC counterparts are not in action in Week 0, we can look at what DraftKings predicts will happen this season.

The Clemson Tigers (+145) and Florida State Seminoles (+150) are the heavy favorites to take home the ACC Championship this season. Next are the Louisville Cardinals and North Carolina Tar Heels who both sit at +1000 and behind them are the Miami Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Panthers at +2000.

NC State Wolfpack are +2500, followed by the Duke Blue Devils (+4000) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+6000). Syracuse sits at +8000 to win their first ACC title ahead of the Virginia Tech Hokies and Boston College Eagles, who are both +15000. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+20000) and Virginia Cavaliers (+30000) have the longest odds at the start of the season.

Clemson (+300) and Florida State (+320) have the best College Football Playoff Odds. UNC (+2200) is the ACC team with the next-lowest CFP odds.

Who is your pick to win the ACC? Do you think the conference will get a team back in this year’s CFP?

