ACC football: odds for week one matchups

Syracuse Orange football isn’t the only team in action this weekend. Let’s take a look at the current Week 1 spreads and totals from around the ACC, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note: Games involving FCS schools are currently unavailable.

Thursday, August 31, 2023

NC State (-15) @ UConn O/U: 47

Two recent Syracuse opponents will meet in the opener. Will the Robert Anae/Brennan Armstrong reunion get off to a strong start in The Rent?

Friday, September 1, 2023

Miami University (OH) @ Miami Florida (-17.5) O/U: 46

The one game where we guarantee the winner. Take Miami.

Louisville (-8) @ Georgia Tech O/U: 49.5

An actual ACC game. Winner gets to claim first place while the loser heads right to the basement.

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Northern Illinois @ Boston College (-9.5) O/U: 52

Our first look at BC without Zay Flowers. It shouldn’t matter in this one.

Virginia (+28) @ #12 Tennessee O/U: 58

One of three ACC vs SEC openers. This is the one which isn’t likely to be interesting to watch.

#21 North Carolina (-2.5) vs. South Carolina (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.) O/U: 63.5

An early test for one of the Orange’s 2023 opponents. Will Drake Maye get a Heisman boost or watch the campaign sputter out of the gate?

Old Dominion @ Virginia Tech (-15.5) O/U: 49.5

Syracuse fans can get a look at the Hokies who are looking to avenge last season’s loss to ODU.

Sunday, September 3, 2023

#8 Florida State (+2.5) vs. #5 LSU (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.) O/U: 58.5

Two teams with CFP hopes meet in what is the top game of the weekend.

Monday, September 4, 2023

#9 Clemson (-12.5) @ Duke O/U: 56

Duke was the surprise ACC team last year. Can they shock the Tigers in the first week?

What favorites or underdogs are you taking to start the season? Let us know down below.

