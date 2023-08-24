What’s college football saying about Syracuse in Week 0?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange.

Syracuse.com

The season predictions from the local group all have the Orange heading back to a bowl game. There are also some interesting notes on MVPs and surprises for the season so head over and check them out. The TNIAAM staff predictions will be coming to you on Monday.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse starts the year in the 55th spot with the offense 64th while the defense ranks 42nd. The Orange are ranked between Washington State and UTSA.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse in 34th between Minnesota and Pittsburgh. FPI predicts the Orange for 7 wins and gives them an 84% chance of making a bowl game. ESPN has Syracuse projected for either the Military Bowl or Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

ESPN’s ACC columnists Andrea Adelson and David Hale released pre-season power rankings which have Syracuse 10th (Hale) and 11th (Adelson). Both writers say Dino Babers will be on the hot seat if the Orange don’t make a bowl game (he’ll be gone if this happens so yes, that would be a hot seat).

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is 56th between South Alabama and BYU.

The Athletic

The Orange starts the season 64th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Marshall and BYU. Last season Syracuse began at 85th and finished at 54th.

AP and Coaches Poll

No voted for either team this week

ACC Week One Schedule

Elon vs Wake Forest

NC State vs UConn

Miami (OH) vs Miami (FL)

Louisville vs Georgia Tech

Northern Illinois vs Boston College

Virginia vs Tennessee

Wofford vs Pitt

Colgate vs Syracuse

North Carolina vs South Carolina

Old Dominion vs Virginia Tech

LSU vs Florida State