TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse football focus

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week we put the survey focus squarely on Syracuse football. The over/under on Syracuse football wins in 2023 per DraftKings is 6.5. Are you taking the over or under? If you want to pick an exact win total, let us know in the comments below.

Getting off to a fast start saved the Orange in 2022. With the four non-conference games up first this year, what will Syracuse’s record be after the first four games? Do you expect to be getting worked up about Gameday? Will you be mad that others started talking about Gameday after two games? Will you be ready to move to basketball season before September ends?

Early predictions put the Orange around 10th in the ACC this year? Do you think Dino Babers’ squad will exceed expectations in 2023?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/8DHMKF/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later this week for the results.