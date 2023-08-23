Syracuse football: Orange in the NFL update

The NFL preseason is halfway done so let’s check in on some former Syracuse Orange players as they attempt to make the final 53-man rosters. Here are some updates from the last week:

Matthew Bergeron (Atlanta Falcons) appears to have a starting job secured. The 2nd-round pick should open as Atlanta’s left guard.

Riley Dixon (Denver Broncos) - Dixon delivered a 60.3 yard average on his four kicks on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Probably excited that Denver is wearing Syracuse uniforms this season.

Sean Tucker (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Tucker started off slow in his first action as he 6 carries for 10 yards and 1 reception for 3 yards. However, he got a chance earlier this weekend and he delivered 7 carries for 37 yards and 3 receptions for 18 yards. Orange fans have seen this before.

Firmly believe that Sean Tucker should be RB2, if not 1B, to Rachaad White in TB.



Does a phenomenal job being patient then exploding past a tackle to gain chunk yardage.



Performed well in clutch moments today, including getting 15 on a 3rd-and-16 play, then converted 4th down. pic.twitter.com/KI9nBTpgVi — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 20, 2023

Tommy DeVito (New York Giants) - 24/35 for 233 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception in his two preseason appearances. DeVito’s putting himself in position to land a practice squad spot somewhere in the NFL this season.

Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit Lions) - 5 tackles in the two games so far for Detroit as he works his way back from injury.

Trishton Jackson (Vikings)- 2 receptions for 10 yards against the Titans last week.

Kinglsey Jonathan (Buffalo Bills)- recorded 4 tackles and this sack against the Steelers.

Nolan Cooney (Arizona Cardinals)- Cooney delivered a 54.3 average on four punts against the Chiefs. He even hit two inside the 20 and that apparently was enough for Arizona as they waived Matt Haack on Monday. This could mean Cooney has the job or it could mean Arizona will look to pick up someone else when rosters are cut down. Either way, Cooney has likely earned a shot someplace this Fall.

Mikel Jones (Los Angeles Chargers)- had five tackles against New Orleans on Sunday night. The undrafted linebacker will likely see a lot of time next week and as Syracuse fans know, he’ll make plays when he gets the opportunity.

Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts)- didn’t play last weekend, but he’s in the news for a practice scuffle with the Eagles’ Jason Kelce.

“I thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye before [hitting me]. But it’s all good. I’m might get a chance to look him in the eye on Thursday so we’re going to be OK.”



Colts LB Zaire Franklin on getting blindsided by Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/CrJ0bq2nzG — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 22, 2023

Chris Slayton (Green Bay Packers)- no stats so far this preseason.

Garrett Williams (Arizona Cardinals), Andre Cisco (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Chandler Jones (Las Vegas Raiders) have not played yet.

It’ll be nice if more former Orange are on the field on Sundays this fall so we’ll keep an eye out for updates (and let us know if we’ve missed anyone).