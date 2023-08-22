Syracuse track and field alum Freddie Crittenden takes 4th at World Championships

The World Athletics Championships continues on in Budapest, Hungary and despite finishing off the medal stand, Syracuse Orange alum Freddie Crittenden made his presence felt.

In his first major international championship competition, Crittenden delivered above expectations as he took 4th in the 110m hurdles in a season-best time of 13.16. American standout Grant Holloway won his third-straight World title while Daniel Roberts took 3rd.

Entering the meet with a world ranking of 10th, Crittenden was not expected to be a medal contender and making the final would have been seen as a success. Instead Crittenden made a statement by winning his semi-final heat on his way to yesterday’s final.

Freddie Crittenden is FAST!



Three Americans qualify for the 110m hurdles final at 3:40p ET! pic.twitter.com/ZTVdLXnaZw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 21, 2023

As NBC’s Ato Boldon mentioned during the meet’s coverage, being 29 and making your debut on this major stage isn’t easy and Crittenden seemed to thrive under the spotlight. It’s a deep event for the Americans and hopefully this performance will provide Crittenden with enough support and motivation to keep pushing to land a spot on the Paris 2024 team.

Congratulations to Freddie on an outstanding performance!