Syracuse football: Oronde Gadsden II named to preseason AP All-America team

Syracuse Orange tight end/wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II has been racking up the pre-season accolades.

Gadsden was named to the 2nd team offense in the 2023 preseason AP All-America voting behind Georgia Bulldogs’ standout Brock Bowers.

Gadsden was one of ten ACC players on the AP teams as he joined Drake Maye (North Carolina), Will Shipley (Clemson) and Christian Mahogany (Boston College) on the second-team offense.

He was also selected by The Athletic as the first-team tight end on their 3-star All-American list. The website selected the best “non-blue chippers” in the nation and Gadsden was the only Syracuse representative.

Gadsden is coming off a 2022 season where he had 61 receptions for 969 yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s sure to draw even more attention from opposing defenses this fall, which could by a reason why Jason Beck has Gadsden lining up in multiple spots. It will be interesting to see if he’s deployed like Travis Kelce this season, making it harder for opponents to know which players will be double-teaming him on routes.