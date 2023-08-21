Why Syracuse football will finish 4-8 in 2023

Ed. Note — As has become tradition, TNIAAM writers will tell you all week why and how this year’s Syracuse Orange football team will finish with certain W-L records. These projections will be more pleasing as we go along and we will all give our actual predictions for the season next week.

Monday: 4-8 (Christian)

Tuesday: 5-7 (Kevin)

Wednesday: 6-6 (Steve)

6-6 (Steve) Thursday: 7-5 (Dom)

Friday: 8-4 (Mike)

Saturday 9-3 (Special Guest)

If you’ve kept up with the site over the past couple of years, you know that I tend to see things on the pessimistic side. Maybe years of dissatisfaction with Syracuse football as a relatively new fan will do that. And while there is reason for hope this season, there are also plenty of reasons for pain.

Colgate Raiders - Win (1-0, 0-0)

The best we can hope for is that Dino Babers actually decides to take the starters out of the game earlier than he has to give the backups a good amount of field time.

Western Michigan Broncos - Win (2-0, 0-0)

Time to earn your spot on the field. There are a few position battles going up and down the depth chart as well as players returning from injury. We should have a clear idea of who are the actual defined starters.

at Purdue Boilermakers - Loss (2-1, 0-0)

Reports of Purdue’s demise is greatly exaggerated as Syracuse looks sloppy in a hostile Big Ten environment. The Orange return to Central New York with their application to join the Big Ten denied.

Army Black Knights - Win (3-1, 0-0)

WHERE’S YOUR TRIPLE OPTION NOW???

A more standard offense means that the 3-3-5 should easily handle Army and attempt to get back on the right foot.

Clemson Tigers - Loss (3-2, 0-1)

Syracuse’s juggled offensive line can’t replicate its first half performance against Clemson from last season. This game also starts the dreaded path towards mediocrity: injuries.

at North Carolina Tar Heels- Loss (3-3, 0-2)

Drake Maye sees your extra DB and laughs in your face as Syracuse continues to play zone coverage. Maye carves it up to blow out the Orange.

at Florida State Seminoles- Loss (3-4, 0-3)

Jordan Travis doesn’t see much improvement in Syracuse’s run defense, which means he confuses the Orange enough to make this game not interesting from the first snap.

at Virginia Tech Hokies- Loss (3-5, 0-4)

The curse of the Dino Babers Bye Week coupled with Lane Stadium on a weekday night means disastrous outcomes for the Orange.

Boston College Eagles- Win (4-5, 1-4)

Thankfully the Eagles don’t have AJ Dillon or David Bailey to rush for another unfortunate amount of yardage. Syracuse needs this one just for motivation before the Bronx.

Pittsburgh Panthers- Loss (4-6, 1-5)

The Pittsburgh front seven introduces whichever Syracuse quarterback to the Yankee Stadium turf way too often. If injuries haven’t decimated the roster by this point, this game will be the final nail in the coffin.

at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - Loss (4-7, 1-6)

Too many starters are out due to injury as the Orange limp into and out of Atlanta. This is a game Syracuse should win under normal circumstances, but when was the last time the Orange played a game under normal circumstances this late into the season?

Wake Forest Demon Deacons- Loss (4-8, 1-7)

Wake Forest turns out a product that just executes the fundamentals better, especially at this point of the season. Orange sloppiness turns up again as the season ends on another sour note.

Yeah, I know it’s not the season Syracuse fans don’t want to see. I don’t think that it’ll happen. But I’ve seen enough crazy in just the past three years of Syracuse football to know that a 4-8 record, while unlikely, is bizarrely possible.