Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Depth Chart means season preview!

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- SYRACUSE FOOTBALL DEPTH CHART IS HERE!
- We talk offense, including backup quarterback controversy, offensive line shuffling, and how the heck Oronde Gadsden gets utilized.
- What’s the biggest vulnerability for the Orange? Surprise, it’s the offensive line.
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
- Defensive depth chart! What’s going on in the front seven? How will the secondary rebound after all the losses in the offseason?
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from Apple Podcasts (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Fall ball and joining the ACC
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Realignment Chaos is back!
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Boeheim Army Preview
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: LeQuint Allen is back, what does this mean?
- Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Basketball Roster Finalized
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
Loading comments...