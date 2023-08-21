 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Depth Chart means season preview!

By Andrew Pregler
The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • SYRACUSE FOOTBALL DEPTH CHART IS HERE!
  • We talk offense, including backup quarterback controversy, offensive line shuffling, and how the heck Oronde Gadsden gets utilized.
  • What’s the biggest vulnerability for the Orange? Surprise, it’s the offensive line.
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 15% off first purchase)
  • Defensive depth chart! What’s going on in the front seven? How will the secondary rebound after all the losses in the offseason?
  • Join our Discord!

