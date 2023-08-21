Syracuse women’s soccer: Orange split season-opening road trip

After starting their season with a 1-0 loss at Delaware, the Syracuse Orange women’s soccer team got their first win of the 2023 season yesterday.

Syracuse defeated Siena 3-0 and will hopefully bring some momentum into Thursday’s home opener against the Auburn Tigers (3:00 pm start). The Orange were only able to muster three shots on goal at Delaware, but they turned it around against the Saints yesterday.

Goals from Alyssa Abramson, Erin Fleury and Hannah Pilley were part of Syracuse’s ten shots on goal. Shea Vanderbosch collected the shutout in net for the Orange, giving her four career clean sheets.

Alyssa Abramson gives the Orange a 1-0 lead!



First Orange goal of 2023 ☑️

First career goal ☑️



ESPN+: https://t.co/Pmu9ohLppc pic.twitter.com/s5J8QTzd6l — Syracuse Women's Soccer (@CuseWSOC) August 20, 2023

Last year the Orange only tallied three or more goals on three occasions, so hopefully this will be a good sign for the offense this fall.

Erin Flurey with the rocket from distance!



Her 5th career goal gave the Orange a 2-0 lead.



ESPN+: https://t.co/Pmu9ohLppc pic.twitter.com/OLb7FHzGBJ — Syracuse Women's Soccer (@CuseWSOC) August 20, 2023

Former Syracuse assistant Kelly Madsen returns to CNY as a member of Auburn’s coaching staff. Last year the Tigers were 6-6-6 on the season...maybe that record is why Hugh Freeze was so eager to take a job at Auburn.