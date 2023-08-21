Syracuse football: opening odds for Orange wins in 2023

After the Syracuse Orange finished the 2022 regular season with a 7-5 record, early odds predict a similar outcome in 2023.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the O/U set at 6.5 wins for the upcoming season. Additionally, SU’s O/U for ACC wins is 3.5.

The Orange are right in the middle among ACC teams’ projected wins this year, with Clemson and FSU leading the pack. Keep in mind that they rank 55th in ESPN’s SP+ entering the new season.

Here’s a peek at the entire schedule’s outlooks:

Colgate (N/A)

Western Michigan (3.5)

at Purdue (5.5)

Army (6)

Clemson (10)

at North Carolina (8)

at Florida State (10)

at Virginia Tech (5)

Boston College (5.5)

Pittsburgh* (7)

at Georgia Tech (4.5)

Wake Forest (6.5)

*Hosted at Yankee Stadium

Our football crew agree that the non-conference portion of the schedule is significantly easier than ACC play (as it should be), but there are plenty of chances for ‘Cuse to take the over in both categories.

How about you? Do Orange fans believe this team will exceed expectations again in 2023? Let us know below.

