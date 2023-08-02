Syracuse football: 21 questions as the Orange get started on the 2023 season

The Syracuse Orange are getting ready for the 2023 football season while 50 Cent is coming to Upstate NY as part of his Final Lap Tour.
What do the two of these things have in common? In one sense you could say Dino Babers needs this year to Get Rich (with an extension) or Die Tryin’ (end this era of Syracuse football) and we know that many men in the media wish bad outcomes on the Orange,
“Got some questions that we got to ask and we hope you can come up with the answers Otto”
- Will Garrett Shrader start every game this season?
- How will new OL coach Steve Farmer’s group hold up?
- Can the Orange effectively replace Szmyt Happens?
- Will LeQuint Allen be able to put the last few months behind him and give the Syracuse offense another home run threat?
- Is this the season a tight end catches more than 20 passes?
- How does the revamped secondary perform?
- Do we dare dream of consecutive seasons with a top-25 Syracuse Football team?
- Why can’t we combine the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Pop-Tarts Bowl? (asking for Mike Golic Jr)
- Will a punt hit the giant Dome scoreboard?
- Speaking of the JMA Dome, will the wi-fi really work this fall?
- Can Stefon Thompson return to form and bolster the Syracuse pass rush?
- Which transfer will have the biggest impact on the season?
- Is this the year Dino Babers defeats his greatest nemesis, clock management?
- What’s the Syracuse pre-game hype video theme song?
- Can the students continue to pack their part of the Dome?
- Why hasn’t Riley Dixon’s jersey been retired?
- If there isn’t a home football game for the month of October, will there be an apple and pumpkin shortage in CNY?
- Do we get a new alternate uniform/helmet this year?
- Can Syracuse just get to 6 wins before the Pitt game, and then win that one, so we don’t hear more “Why did they move the game to Yankee Stadium?” talk?
- Does Oronde Gadsden get some All-America love this year?
- Finally...do you still have love for the Cuse?
