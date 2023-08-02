Syracuse football: 21 questions as the Orange get started on the 2023 season

The Syracuse Orange are getting ready for the 2023 football season while 50 Cent is coming to Upstate NY as part of his Final Lap Tour.

What do the two of these things have in common? In one sense you could say Dino Babers needs this year to Get Rich (with an extension) or Die Tryin’ (end this era of Syracuse football) and we know that many men in the media wish bad outcomes on the Orange,

“Got some questions that we got to ask and we hope you can come up with the answers Otto”