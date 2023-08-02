Get to Know Your Orange Man: #71, OL Lysander Moeolo

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: Lysander Moeolo

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Junior

Height: 6’6

Weight: 360 lbs

Hometown: Vaitogi, American Samoa

High School: Timberlane

Previous School: Navarro College (JUCO)

2022 stats: Moeolo played in nine games on the offensive line in his second and final season at Navarro College. He was a 1st-team all-conference selection.

2023 projections: The big man will serve as a backup tackle for the Orange, but his massive frame should allow him to compete for some starting reps. Moeolo enters with three years of eligibility, so he has time to develop under new o-line coach, Steve Farmer.

How’d he get here?: Chose the Syracuse Orange over Hawaii, Colorado State, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board. Ranked as a top 10 JUCO tackle by On3 and 247.

Instagram/Twitter posts of wonder: The big man was rockin’ around the Christmas tree with former Syracuse coaches Robert Anae and Mike Schmidt last holiday season.

Had a great home visit with coach @CoachM_Schmidt and coach Anae pic.twitter.com/hGY4WF2OqZ — Lysander Moeolo (@LMoeolo) December 8, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Moeolo’s hometown of Vaitogi measures just over one square mile and is also home to former NFL pro bowl guard Mike Iupati.

Let’s get a look at ya: Check out his highlights playing left tackle for the Bulldogs last year.