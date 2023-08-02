Get to Know Your Orange Man: #79 OL, David Wohlabaugh, Jr

It’s time to start preparing for the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. We’re going through the roster to take a look at each Syracuse player as we get ready for a critical season for the Orange.

Up next is….

Name: David Wohlabaugh, Jr

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt-Sophomore

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 315 lbs.

Hometown: Stow, OH

High schoo/Previous Collegel: Walsh Jesuit/ Kentucky

2022 stats: Made eight appearances with one start for Kentucky last season.

2023 projections: Even thought he didn’t arrive in Syracuse until this summer, we expect Wohlabaugh to get a long look along the offensive line in camp. It will be interesting if he’s taking reps at multiple positions along the line as the Orange look to solidify that group.

How’d he get here?: Chose Kentucky over offers from West Virginia, Pitt, and Maryland among others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from On3 and three stars from the others. A consensus top-30 recruit in his class in Ohio.

Money quote: Steve will be glad to know that playing offensive line helped Perry on the defensive side of the ball.

“Playing offensive line really helped me fix my flaws and my defensive game against other defenders that used similar moves,” Perry said. “So, as soon as I beat them, I can go through the film and see what they did wrong so I will never make those mistakes.”

Twitter feed: @WohlabaughDavid

Instagram feed: @david_wohlabaugh

Tweets/Instas of wonder: Not a big social media guy, but he’s a big hockey hair guy

If we know one thing... it's to RESPECT THE FLOW!!!



Do your thing, @WohlabaughDavid. We support you pic.twitter.com/h3Pe3ZGG2S — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 13, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: You know about his parents being Syracuse athletes, but did you know Wohlabaugh played two seasons of high school hockey? Maybe his Syracuse career will end up like former blue-liner Matthew Bergeron.

Let’s get a look at ya: A little get to know from his Kentucky days