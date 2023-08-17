Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange hire Abigail Rehfuss as assistant coach

Less than a month after a space opened up on the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse coaching staff, it has once again been filled.

On Wednesday afternoon, SU announced the addition of Abigail Rehfuss as an assistant coach to Kayla Treanor’s staff. Rehfuss is replacing Kenzie Kent, who departed the staff back in July after two years on the Hill.

Rehfuss, who is the older sister of former Orange men’s star Stephen Rehfuss, comes to ‘Cuse after spending the last six seasons as the head coach of the Siena women’s lacrosse team. She leaves the Saints as the program’s all-time leader in total wins (53) and overall winning percentage (.564, 53-41).

She was named the 2021 MAAC Coach of the Year after leading Siena to an 11-3 record that season. The following year, she guided them to earning a share of the 2022 MAAC regular season championship. She also led the program to three MAAC Championship game appearances (2019, ‘21, ‘23) during her six years at the helm.

Rehfuss played collegiately at Loyola, where she was an All-American and a two-time captain.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Kayla and her incredible staff and players,” Rehfuss said. “Syracuse provides a special atmosphere for players, coaches, and families and has long been regarded as one of the best programs in the country. I’m looking forward to joining the Orange family and competing for a National Championship.”

She will be completing a staff that already includes Treanor, defensive coordinator Caitlin Defliese, and volunteer assistant and former Orange men’s goalie Jason Gebhardt.

Congratulations and welcome to Syracuse, Abigail!