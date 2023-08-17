Syracuse field hockey: 2023 season preview

The Syracuse Orange field hockey team enters a new area this fall. After Ange Bradley retired from coaching, one of her former assistant coaches, Lynn Farquhar takes the reins.

Farquhar returns to Syracuse from St. Joseph’s University and she’ll be joined by two new assistant coaches - Sam Brown and Emma Russell, a member of the 2015 NCAA Championship Syracuse team.

Last year Syracuse finished with a 16-6 record and were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the 2nd round. Returning to help lead the Orange offense are Charlotte deVries and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof. The duo combined for 24 goals last season and will be looked to help make up for the graduation of Quirine Coumans.

Brooke Borzymowski returns in goal and she could benefit from some adjustments in the style of play. Last year’s St. Joseph’s team only allowed 23 goals in 21 games, and outscored their opponents by 42 goals on the season. Bradley’s teams were known for pushing the pace and constant attack, but in the ACC a bit more attention on the defensive side could pay dividends.

Syracuse begins regular season play August 26th and 27th on the road in Vermont with games against Sacred Heart and Vermont.