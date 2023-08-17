Syracuse track and field: Freddie Crittenden set to compete in 2023 World Championships

Syracuse Orange track and field alum Freddie Crittenden made the US World Championships squad with his 2nd place finish in the 110m hurdles at the US Championships. It’s the first major outdoor World Championships appearance for the former All-American hurdler.

He’ll be up against the best in the world this week in Budapest, Hungary. Crittenden enters the 110m hurdles with the 10th fastest time this season among the 47 athletes in the field. It’s an event where the US is incredibly deep-Crittenden’s the 4th fastest American in the field.

Heats of the 110m hurdles begin on Sunday August 20th with semi-finals and final on Monday August 21st. Competition will be telecast in full on Peacock with coverage also on NBC and CNBC.

With the Paris Olympics a year away, a strong performance in Budapest could give Crittenden a boost of confidence as he looks to fulfill a career goal of making a US Olympic squad.

His former Syracuse teammate, Justyn Knight continues to rehab from surgery, but he’ll be joining the Bowerman Track Club in hopes of getting back to the Olympics with Team Canada next summer.