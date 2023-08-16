Syracuse football: award nominees keep rolling in for Orange players

As the Syracuse Orange football season approaches, the pre-season award nominations are piling up. Let’s recap what Syracuse players have been recognized so far:

Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been named to the watch lists for the Maxwell, Manning, Wuerffel and Davey O’Brien. Shrader has been easing back into practice after off-season surgery, but expectations are high for the senior signal-caller.

His main target, Oronde Gadsden II has also been named to the Maxwell Award watch list. Gadsden has earned a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the pre-season All-ACC team and was 97th on ESPN’s Top 100 players list.

Running back LeQuint Allen was named to the Doak Walker watch list and Wide receiver/returner Trebor Pena was named to the Paul Hornung watch list and was selected to Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List”.

It’s not just the offense being recognized. Marlowe Wax has been named to three watch lists-the Butkus, Bednarik, and Lombardi. Wax is expected to lead the Syracuse defense this season and we’ll see if he earns more recognition as the season goes on.