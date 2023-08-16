Syracuse women’s soccer 2023 season preview

The Syracuse Orange women’s soccer compiled an 8-7-3 record (1-5-3 in ACC play) in 2022. It was a dramatic improvement from a 4-12-1 record the previous season and Syracuse hopes it’s going to continue to get better this Fall.

It won’t be easy in the ACC, but Head Coach Nicky Trasher Adams hopes that her program can build on last season and be more competitive in the conference.

Shea Vanderbosch returns in goal. Last season she started 15 games and recorded 3 clean sheets. Overall she had an 0.815 save percentage and her play kept the Orange in many contests.

Where the Orange need the most improvement in 2023 is on the offensive end. Syracuse only scored six goals in ACC play last season (24 goals total). The team needs to find a way to get more offense if they hope to contend with the quality of play they will face in the ACC.

Erin Fleury (4 goals and 1 assist) and Ashley Rauch (2 goals and 2 assists) are the top returning Syracuse scorers. The Orange will hope that international experience will help Grace Gillard make a bigger impact in her second season.

Grace Gillard is heading back to England for an April Camp with the Under-19 team! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PpWXrWYjuN — Syracuse Women's Soccer (@CuseWSOC) April 3, 2023

Syracuse was selected 12th out of 14 teams in the pre-season poll. North Carolina, last season’s College Cup runner-up is the top selection entering the season.

The Orange won their two exhibition games by a combined score of 9-2. They begin the season on Thursday on the road against Delaware. Good luck to the Orange as they kick off the 2023-24 athletic year.